Museum of Love is an American band formed by LCD Soundsystem drummer Pat Mahoney together with Dennis McNany. Their first song "Down South" was released in July 2013 followed by "Monotronic" in October 2013. Their first full-length album was released on October 14, 2014 by DFA Records. The duo released a new song "Marching Orders", their first in four years, in November 2018.