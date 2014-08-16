Joseph "Nin-Nin" Reinhardt (1912-1982) was the younger brother of the famous jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt and played rhythm guitar on most of Django's pre-war recordings, especially those with the Paris-based Quintette du Hot Club de France between 1934 and 1939. From 1943 onwards he also made recordings which show him to be a gypsy jazz stylist of some distinction, and with his own guitar voice somewhat distinct from Django's. He was an early pioneer of the amplified jazz guitar in France and performed for years on a home-made instrument of his own design.