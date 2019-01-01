Electronicat is the alter ego of French musician and performer Fred Bigot, whose work is characterized by its constant switch between experimental noise and pop music.

His early collaborations include work with Kasper T. Toeplitz on the project "Sleaze Art", work with various choreographers (e.g. Sylvain Prunenec), theatre directors (Celia Houdart) and artists (e.g. Cecile Babiole).

From 1997 until 2000 he collaborated with visual artist Cecile Babiole on an audio/visual show "Hot Spectrum", playing at festivals such as Phonotaktik in Vienna or FCMM in Montréal, after which he decided to perform solo. Combining samples of his own voice with guitars, analogue synthesizers and drum machine loops he created a pounding, fuzzy, wah-wah distorted psychedelic electro sound.

In this context he decided to work together with other internationally renowned electronic music producers, such as Gerhard Potuznik and Patrick Pulsinger and employ the vocal skills of other musicians such as Khan (Captain Comatose), Catriona Shaw (Queen of Japan) and J. G. Thirlwell. Alongside this, he maintained activity in the experimental music circuit. He has released on a plethora of labels from Disko B to current London newcomer 'UpperCuts', has remixed numerous underground (e.g. Schlammpeitziger) and mainstream (e.g. Depeche Mode) musicians. In turn he has also been remixed by artists such as Zbigniew Karkowski, Kid 606 and other musicians on the electronic music circuit.