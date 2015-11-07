Ted LewisBorn 6 July 1890. Died 25 August 1971
Ted Lewis
1890-07-06
Ted Lewis Biography
Theodore Leopold Friedman (June 6, 1890 – August 25, 1971), known as Ted Lewis, was an American entertainer, bandleader, singer, and musician. He fronted a band and touring stage show that presented a combination of jazz, comedy, and nostalgia that was a hit with the American public before and after World War II. He was known by the moniker "Mr. Entertainment" or Ted "Is Everybody Happy?" Lewis. Lewis died of lung failure in August 1971.
Ted Lewis Tracks
Im Crazy Bout My Baby
Ted Lewis
Im Crazy Bout My Baby
Im Crazy Bout My Baby
Lazybones
Ted Lewis
Lazybones
Lazybones
The Sunny Side of the Street
Ted Lewis
The Sunny Side of the Street
The Sunny Side of the Street
