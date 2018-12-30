Coheed and Cambria is an American progressive rock band from Nyack, New York, formed in 1995. The band consists of Claudio Sanchez (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Travis Stever (guitars, backing vocals), Josh Eppard (drums, keyboards, backing vocals), and Zach Cooper (bass, backing vocals). The group's music incorporates aspects of progressive rock, pop, heavy metal, and post-hardcore.

Most of Coheed and Cambria's albums are concept albums based on a science fiction storyline called The Amory Wars, a series written by Claudio Sanchez, which has been transcribed into a series of comic books as well as a full-length novel. The band has released nine studio albums, three live albums, and several special-edition releases. Their most recent release, Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, is a return to The Amory Wars concept following 2015's The Color Before the Sun, the band's first non-conceptual album since their inception. The Color Before the Sun, The Afterman: Descension, Year of the Black Rainbow and Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through The Eyes of Madness all reached the Billboard top 10.