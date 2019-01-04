Philip George (born Philip George Woodhead on 13 June 1993) is an English DJ and record producer from Nottingham. He is best known for his 2014 single "Wish You Were Mine", which peaked at number 2 on the UK Singles Chart, a second single featuring Anton Powers entitled "Alone No More" was released on 2 October. The song entered the charts at number 4 becoming George's second top 10 single in the UK.

He had his own show on KISS FM from 12am to 1am every Thursday morning, featuring primarily mixed House beats. The show stopped in 2018.