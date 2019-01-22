Mark StewartUK vocalist, member of The Pop Group/New Age Steppers
Mark Stewart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5r8.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae1a332b-b032-4edc-a1b6-9dc9f94fe3d3
Mark Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Stewart (born 1960) is a British musician and founding member of The Pop Group. A pioneer of post-punk and industrial hip-hop, he has recorded for On-U Sound Records and Mute Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Stewart Performances & Interviews
- Modern Muses 17: Julia Wolfe and Mark Stewarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w460n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w460n.jpg2016-05-24T11:47:00.000ZComposer Julia Wolfe & guitarist Mark Stewart discuss their Bang on A Can collaborationshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03w4627
Modern Muses 17: Julia Wolfe and Mark Stewart
- Mark Stewart: Why Get The Band Back Together?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02n07xb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02n07xb.jpg2015-03-29T05:15:00.000ZMark Stewart from The Pop Group joins Mary Anne, to talk about his band's return.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02n07y5
Mark Stewart: Why Get The Band Back Together?
Mark Stewart Tracks
A Very British Coo (feat. Mark Stewart)
Jah Wobble
Jerusalem
Mark Stewart
Simulacra
Mark Stewart
High Idea Is Crazy Dub
Mark Stewart
Mr You're A Better Man Than I
Mark Stewart
Stratosphere Girl (feat. Mark Stewart)
De Lux
As The Veneer Of Democracy Starts To Fade
Mark Stewart
As The Veneer Of Democracy Starts To Fade
Stereotype (feat. Factory Floor)
Mark Stewart
Stereotype (feat. Factory Floor)
Hypnotised
Mark Stewart
Hypnotised
These Things Happen
Mark Stewart
These Things Happen
Stranger Than Love
Mark Stewart
Stranger Than Love
Babycino
Mark Stewart
Babycino
Stereotype
Mark Stewart
Stereotype
Vanity Kills
Mark Stewart
Vanity Kills
Gustav Says
Mark Stewart
Gustav Says
Autonomia
Mark Stewart
Autonomia
Gang War
Mark Stewart
Gang War
She's Actin' Single
Mark Stewart
She's Actin' Single
She's Got A Drinkin' Problem
Mark Stewart
She's Got A Drinkin' Problem
In the Pines
Mark Stewart
In the Pines
Take Me Down
Mark Stewart
Take Me Down
