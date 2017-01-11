D BoonBorn 1 April 1958. Died 22 December 1985
D Boon
1958-04-01
D Boon Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennes Dale "D." Boon (April 1, 1958 – December 22, 1985) was an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Boon was best known as the guitarist and vocalist of the American punk rock trio Minutemen. In 1985 he was killed in a traffic crash at the age of 27.
Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing
Cohesion
