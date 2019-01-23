Sylviane Deferne
Sylviane Deferne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae15c687-da8d-4509-a836-e04b2f204cb6
Sylviane Deferne Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylviane Deferne (born in Geneva, Switzerland) is a Swiss pianist and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sylviane Deferne Tracks
Sort by
Excerpts from Songs Without Words, Op 6 (1846)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Excerpts from Songs Without Words, Op 6 (1846)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2rj.jpglink
Excerpts from Songs Without Words, Op 6 (1846)
Last played on
Lose Himmel, meine seele (S.494)
Franz Liszt
Lose Himmel, meine seele (S.494)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Lose Himmel, meine seele (S.494)
Last played on
Fantasia on an Irish song "The last rose of summer" for piano (Op.15)
Felix Mendelssohn
Fantasia on an Irish song "The last rose of summer" for piano (Op.15)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Fantasia on an Irish song "The last rose of summer" for piano (Op.15)
Last played on
Lied (Lenau): Larghetto; Wanderlied: Presto (Op.8 Nos.3 & 4) (1840)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Lied (Lenau): Larghetto; Wanderlied: Presto (Op.8 Nos.3 & 4) (1840)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2rj.jpglink
Lied (Lenau): Larghetto; Wanderlied: Presto (Op.8 Nos.3 & 4) (1840)
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue in E minor, Op 35 no 1
Felix Mendelssohn
Prelude and Fugue in E minor, Op 35 no 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in E minor, Op 35 no 1
Last played on
3 Studies Op.104b for piano
Felix Mendelssohn
3 Studies Op.104b for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
3 Studies Op.104b for piano
Last played on
Gesange der Fruhe - Songs of Dawn (Op.133)
Robert Schumann
Gesange der Fruhe - Songs of Dawn (Op.133)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Gesange der Fruhe - Songs of Dawn (Op.133)
Last played on
Allegro moderato (Song without words), Op 8, No 1 (1840)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Allegro moderato (Song without words), Op 8, No 1 (1840)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2rj.jpglink
Allegro moderato (Song without words), Op 8, No 1 (1840)
Last played on
Sonata in C minor (1824)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Sonata in C minor (1824)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2rj.jpglink
Sonata in C minor (1824)
Last played on
Excerpts from from Harmonies Poetiques et Religieuses: 10 pieces for piano S.173
Franz Liszt
Excerpts from from Harmonies Poetiques et Religieuses: 10 pieces for piano S.173
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Ave Maria, D839
Franz Schubert
Ave Maria, D839
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Ave Maria, D839
Last played on
Allegro moderato for piano Op.8 No.1
Fanny Mendelssohn
Allegro moderato for piano Op.8 No.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2rj.jpglink
Allegro moderato for piano Op.8 No.1
Last played on
Auf flugeln des Gesanges
Franz Liszt
Auf flugeln des Gesanges
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Auf flugeln des Gesanges
Last played on
Grande Sonata for piano (Op.3) in G minor (dedicated to Robert Schumann)
Ludwig Schuncke & Sylviane Deferne
Grande Sonata for piano (Op.3) in G minor (dedicated to Robert Schumann)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grande Sonata for piano (Op.3) in G minor (dedicated to Robert Schumann)
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist