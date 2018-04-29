The Wonder YearsFormed 5 July 2005
The Wonder Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p062d6lp.jpg
2005-07-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae13e1fc-a2b1-4e3c-bfb9-737d3aeb7dab
The Wonder Years Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wonder Years is an American pop punk band from Lansdale, Pennsylvania that formed in July 2005. Since their inception, they have released six full-length albums, two EPs, and several splits/compilations. The group is currently signed to Hopeless Records. Their name originates from a paper that lead vocalist, Dan 'Soupy' Campbell, read that was written by one of his after-school educators titled "The Wonder Years."
The Wonder Years Tracks
The Ocean Grew Hands To Hold Me (Radio 1 Session, 29 Apr 2018)
The Wonder Years
The Ocean Grew Hands To Hold Me (Radio 1 Session, 29 Apr 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6mt.jpglink
Pyramids Of Salt (Radio 1 Session, 29 Apr 2018)
The Wonder Years
Pyramids Of Salt (Radio 1 Session, 29 Apr 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6mt.jpglink
Raining In Kyoto (Radio 1 Session, 29 Apr 2018)
The Wonder Years
Raining In Kyoto (Radio 1 Session, 29 Apr 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6mt.jpglink
Sister Cities (Radio 1 Session, 29 Apr 2018)
The Wonder Years
Sister Cities (Radio 1 Session, 29 Apr 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6mt.jpglink
Sister Cities
The Wonder Years
Sister Cities
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6mt.jpglink
Sister Cities
Last played on
The Bluest Things on Earth
The Wonder Years
The Bluest Things on Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6mt.jpglink
Cardinals
The Wonder Years
Cardinals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6mt.jpglink
Cardinals
Last played on
Stained Glass Ceilings
The Wonder Years
Stained Glass Ceilings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6mt.jpglink
A Song For Patsy Cline
The Wonder Years
A Song For Patsy Cline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6mt.jpglink
Madelyn
The Wonder Years
Madelyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6mt.jpglink
Madelyn
Last played on
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade
O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
17
Feb
2019
The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Monuments and Pronoun
Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
18
Feb
2019
The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Monuments and Pronoun
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
20
Feb
2019
The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade and Pronoun
O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK
21
Feb
2019
The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Movements and Pronoun
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T16:21:27
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
