Wang Leehom (born May 17, 1976), sometimes credited as Leehom Wang, is a Chinese-American singer-songwriter, actor, producer, and film director. Formally trained at the Eastman School of Music, Williams College and Berklee College of Music, his musical style is known for fusing Chinese elements (such as Beijing opera, traditional styles of ethnic minorities, Chinese classical orchestra) with hip-hop and R&B. Wang debuted in 1995 and since then has released over 25 albums, with sales of over 50 million copies. He is also a four-time winner and 19-time nominee of Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards, the "Grammys" of Chinese music. His sold-out concert at the 90,000 seat Beijing Bird's Nest on April 14, 2012 was the first solo pop concert to be held at the iconic venue. He holds honorary doctoral degrees from both Williams College and Berklee. With over 60 million followers on social media, he is one of the most followed celebrities in China (peaked as #1 most followed person in China's social media in 2014).