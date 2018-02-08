Liar’s ClubFormed 1989
Liar’s Club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae0f0378-65d7-47ee-8b6b-70446f9dffae
Liar’s Club Biography (Wikipedia)
Liar's Club is a pop band from the Seattle-Tacoma area. They released three self-produced CDs between 1989 and 1995. The group has since reorganized and has released a fourth album in March, 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liar’s Club Tracks
Sort by
Who Are They
Liar’s Club
Who Are They
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Are They
Last played on
Liar’s Club Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist