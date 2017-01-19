Set SvanholmTenor. Born 2 September 1904. Died 4 October 1964
Set Svanholm
1904-09-02
Set Svanholm Biography (Wikipedia)
Set Svanholm (2 September 1904 – 4 October 1964) was a Swedish operatic tenor, considered the leading Tristan and Siegfried of the first decade following World War II.
Set Svanholm Tracks
Das Rheingold: conclusion of Act 4
Richard Wagner
Das Rheingold: conclusion of Act 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Das Rheingold: conclusion of Act 4
