Amado BatistaBorn 17 February 1951
Amado Batista
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-02-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae0b5f40-f185-4740-b488-437dc4c0faac
Amado Batista Biography (Wikipedia)
Amado Batista (Davinópolis, 17 February 1951) is a Brazilian singer. He also acted in some Brazilian films of the 1980s. He placed 86 in the poll O Maior Brasileiro de Todos os Tempos.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amado Batista Tracks
Sort by
Amado Batista Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist