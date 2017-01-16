Arvo Pärt Biography (BBC)
One of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music, and also among the most performed and recorded, the Estonian-born composer Arvo Pärt studied composition at the Tallinn Conservatory under the influential teacher Heino Eller. Although Pärt’s current standing rests almost exclusively on the works he has composed since the unveiling of the ‘tintinnabuli’ style in 1976, announced by the crystalline beauty of the piano miniature Für Alina, he had already become something of an enfant terrible in Soviet musical circles during the 1960s.
His Nekrolog (1960) for orchestra caused a scandal by being the first Estonian work to employ serialism, incurring the wrath of no less a person than Tikhon Khrennikov, the all-powerful head of the Soviet Composers’ Union. Using other avant-garde techniques such as pointillism and aleatoricism, Pärt wrote a series of experimental works including Perpetuum mobile (1963), Symphony No. 1 (1964), Diagrams (1964) and Musica sillabica (1964).
Having become dissatisfied with serial technique, however, Pärt searched for another means of furthering his musical development, resulting in his incorporation of ‘borrowed’ tonal gestures (the music of J. S. Bach proving to be of particular importance) and the adoption of Baroque and Classical forms in works such as the brief Quintettino (1964), Collage on B–A–C–H (1964) and the cello concerto Pro et contra (1966). After the remarkable Credo (1968), which represented both the culmination of his early style and the first work in which he set a religious text, Pärt fell silent for a number of years.
Following a chance encounter with the root of Western music, plainchant, Pärt was creatively and spiritually reborn. He became engrossed in a study of medieval and Renaissance music and converted to the Russian Orthodox Church (Pärt was originally Lutheran). Using plainchant and other early music as his source, he then underwent a radical change of style, paring down and reconstructing both his musical ideas and technique. It was not until 1976 that he intuitively discovered his new tintinnabuli style, at the core of which was a two-part unit: a generally stepwise ‘melodic’ line accompanied by a triadic or tintinnabuli harmony (the Latin word tintinnabulum literally means ‘small bell’).
An outpouring of works followed, including Cantus in memoriam Benjamin Britten, Tabula rasa and Fratres, three of the most enduring works of the new style, all dating from 1977 and each possessing its own inner, self-contained concept and unique sound-world. The acme of the style, its most perfect realisation, came with the transcendent Passio (St John Passion) (1982), with further new traits introduced in subsequent sacred works such as the Te Deum (1984–5, rev. 1992), Stabat mater (1985), Miserere (1989), Litany (1994, rev. 1996) and the imposing Kanon Pokajanen (1997). More recent works such as The Deer’s Cry (2007) and Symphony No. 4, ‘Los Angeles’ (2008) have served to illustrate the extreme flexibility of the tintinnabuli style and its capacity to absorb new textural and harmonic approaches.
From avant-garde density to luminous simplicity, Pärt’s has been a constantly fascinating musical journey. Having left the Soviet Union in 1980, the composer returned to Estonia around the turn of the century. His many awards include the Contemporary Music Award at the 2003 Classical Brits, Musical America’s Composer of the Year Award in 2005 and the 2008 Sonning Music Prize.
Arvo Pärt Biography (Wikipedia)
Arvo Pärt (born 11 September 1935) is an Estonian composer of classical and religious music. Since the late 1970s, Pärt has worked in a minimalist style that employs his self-invented compositional technique, tintinnabuli. Pärt's music is in part inspired by Gregorian chant. His most performed works include Fratres (1977), Spiegel im Spiegel (1978), and Für Alina (1976). Since 2011 Pärt has been the most performed living composer in the world.
- Pärt: Nunc dimittis (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phnl8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phnl8.jpg2016-04-19T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nwy7r
Pärt: Nunc dimittis (extract)
- Arvo Part Choral Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020bw7x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020bw7x.jpg2014-06-05T13:53:00.000ZStephen Johnson investigates Part's approach to writing sacred choral music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020f1g4
Arvo Part Choral Music
Featured Works
Arvo Pärt Tracks
Sort by
Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten
Summa
Nunc Dimittis For Chorus
Magnificat for chorus
Bogoroditsye Dyevo
The Woman with the Alabaster box
Tabula Rasa For Two Violins
Christmas Lullaby
Spiegel im Spiegel
O Weisheit (7 Magnificat Antiphons)
Spiegel im Spiegel
Credo
De Profundis
O Immanuel
Bogoroditse Dyevo
Da pacem Domine arr for string quartet
Summa
Spiegel im Spiegel
My Heart's in the Highlands
Morning Star
Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten
Alleluia tropus
Nunc dimittis
I am the true vine
Cantus in memoriam Benjamin Britten for string orchestra and bell
Summa arr Wesly
Como cierva sedienta - III
Cantus in memoriam Benjamin Britten
Passio Domini nostri Jesu Christi secundam Joannem
Agnus Dei (Berliner Messe)
Darf Ich...
Magnificat
Nunc Dimittis
Nunc dimittis (with chant antiphon)
Which was the son of...
The Deer's Cry
The Woman With The Alabaster Box
Pari intervallo (arr. for 2 pianos)
Fratres
Spiegel im Spiegel
Virgincita
Symphony No.3
Magnificat
O Immanuel (7 Magnificat Antiphons)
Latest Arvo Pärt News
Arvo Pärt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Rachel Portman: how Philip Glass draws you in
-
21st Century Opera
-
The origins of minimalism
-
Philip Glass on the urgency he feels to create music
-
Philip Glass: Façades
-
Philip Glass: From Symphony No.6 (Plutonian Ode) (2002) – 2nd movement
-
Philip Glass: From Akhnaten (1983) – Hymn (Act 2 Scene.4)
-
Philip Glass: From Low Symphony (1992)
-
Philip Glass: From Koyaanisqatsi (1982) – The Grid
-
Philip Glass: From Music in 12 Parts (1974) – Part 12