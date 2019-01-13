Sahir Ali Bagga
Sahir Ali Bagga Biography (Wikipedia)
Sahir Ali Bagga (Urdu: ساحر علی بگا) is a Pakistani singer, music director and composer from Lahore, who composes music for Lollywood and other independent singers.
Recently he has composed music for the Pakistani movie, Zinda Bhaag (2013). He also worked on the soundtrack of Pakistani movies, Hijrat (2016) and Tamanna (2014), contributing two songs to the latter; Koi Dil Mein and Chell Oi. He has also composed music of Hum TV's Ishq-e-Benaam. He gained some added recognition by appearing on Coke Studio (Pakistan). "Yeh mumkin tou nahi", "Malang", "Baazi","Rab Waaris" and "Roye Roye " are his famous sound tracks.
Sahir Ali Bagga Tracks
Baby Nachdi
Baby Nachdi
Baby Nachdi
Baazi
Baazi
Baazi
Malang
Malang
Malang
O Rangreza
O Rangreza
O Rangreza
Romeo Weds Heer
Romeo Weds Heer
Romeo Weds Heer
