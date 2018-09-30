Tony Kofi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqs90.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adfbaedb-38b0-4900-bb0f-40d7294b81f7
Tony Kofi Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Kofi is a British jazz multi-instrumentalist, a player of the alto saxophone, baritone saxophone, soprano saxophone and flute. He currently leads his own Tony Kofi Quartet, Tony Kofi Trio, and is also the co-founder of the Monk Liberation Band—a group which plays the music of Thelonious Monk. His trio consists of himself, drummer Winston Clifford, and Hammond B3 organist Anders Olinder. John L. Walters wrote for The Guardian that "...Kofi's musicians make a fiery, multi-layered noise, but they know when to bring it down to a whisper, such is the ingenuity of their arrangements." Kofi is signed to the Specific Jazz label, which showcases much of Britain's up-and-coming new talent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Kofi Tracks
Sort by
Summer In Central Park
Tony Kofi
Summer In Central Park
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Summer In Central Park
Last played on
Cisco
Tony Kofi
Cisco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Cisco
Last played on
Spero (feat. Tony Kofi)
Alina Bzhezhinska Quartet
Spero (feat. Tony Kofi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Spero (feat. Tony Kofi)
Ensemble
Last played on
Full House
Tony Kofi
Full House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Full House
Last played on
Minor League
Tony Kofi
Minor League
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Minor League
Last played on
Teo
Tony Kofi
Teo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Teo
Last played on
Who Wants To Live Forever? (feat. Tony Kofi & Simon Paterson)
Jeanie Barton
Who Wants To Live Forever? (feat. Tony Kofi & Simon Paterson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Who Wants To Live Forever? (feat. Tony Kofi & Simon Paterson)
Performer
Last played on
The Last Message
Tony Kofi
The Last Message
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
The Last Message
Last played on
My Boy Lollipop
Fayyaz Virji
My Boy Lollipop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftx.jpglink
My Boy Lollipop
Last played on
Jubilation (For Boo)
Tony Kofi
Jubilation (For Boo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Jubilation (For Boo)
Last played on
Ruby My Dear
Tony Kofi
Ruby My Dear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Ruby My Dear
Last played on
Improvisation
Tony Kofi
Improvisation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Improvisation
Last played on
Reflections of Monk
Tony Kofi
Reflections of Monk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Reflections of Monk
Last played on
Gallop's Gallop
Tony Kofi
Gallop's Gallop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Gallop's Gallop
Last played on
As We Speak
Tony Kofi
As We Speak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
As We Speak
Last played on
We See
Tony Kofi
We See
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
We See
Last played on
Boo Boo's Birthday
Tony Kofi
Boo Boo's Birthday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Boo Boo's Birthday
Last played on
Comin' On The Hudson
Tony Kofi
Comin' On The Hudson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs90.jpglink
Comin' On The Hudson
Last played on
Tony Kofi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist