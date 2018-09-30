Tony Kofi is a British jazz multi-instrumentalist, a player of the alto saxophone, baritone saxophone, soprano saxophone and flute. He currently leads his own Tony Kofi Quartet, Tony Kofi Trio, and is also the co-founder of the Monk Liberation Band—a group which plays the music of Thelonious Monk. His trio consists of himself, drummer Winston Clifford, and Hammond B3 organist Anders Olinder. John L. Walters wrote for The Guardian that "...Kofi's musicians make a fiery, multi-layered noise, but they know when to bring it down to a whisper, such is the ingenuity of their arrangements." Kofi is signed to the Specific Jazz label, which showcases much of Britain's up-and-coming new talent.