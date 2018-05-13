Jonathan DavisVocalist for Korn. Born 18 January 1971
Jonathan Davis
1971-01-18
Jonathan Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Howsmon Davis (born January 18, 1971), also known as JD, JDevil, or J Devil, is an American singer and musician. He is best known as the lead vocalist and frontman of the nu metal band Korn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
