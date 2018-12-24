Mike HardingEnglish composer & comedian. Born 23 October 1944
Mike Harding (born 23 October 1944) is an English singer, songwriter, comedian, author, poet, broadcaster and multi-instrumentalist. Harding has also been a photographer, traveller, filmmaker and playwright.
Christmas 1914
Jimmy Spoons
Call The Night Porter
Rochdale Cowboy
Bombers' Moon
July Wakes
Trad.
The Accrington Pals
A Small High Window
Thirty Nights
Ghost of the Cafe Gungha Din
Factory
Sammy Shuttleworth
The Cock and the Ass
Whitsuntide Clothes
July Wakes
