Bane was an American hardcore punk band that began in 1995 as a side project between Aaron Dalbec (then of Converge) and Damon Bellardo. Dalbec approached Matt Firestone to sing and they played under the moniker of Gateway for a few shows, before Firestone parted ways to focus on other projects. Dalbec then approached Aaron Bedard (who had previously sung for the Worcester, Massachusetts hardcore band Backbone) about singing for Bane. They went into the studio in December 1995 with a few friends and released a five-song demo. The next year saw the release of their first EP, and many shows throughout central Massachusetts. In early 1997, Bane released Free to Think, Free to Be EP, and in 1998 the band released the Holding This Moment 7" and CD collection, and embarked upon their first US tour. Like many other hardcore bands, Bane are known for their promotion of tolerance and unity within the scene.

In 2014, Bane released their final album, Don't Wait Up, with the band stating that they still plan to tour. They played their last show on June 18, 2016 at the Worcester Palladium.