Kenny NealBorn 14 October 1957
Kenny Neal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-10-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adf3d1c6-6a7d-446c-b191-28bac7a2ee4a
Kenny Neal Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny Neal (born October 14, 1957 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States), son of Raful Neal, is an American blues guitar player, singer and band member. Neal comes from a musical family and has often performed with his brothers in his band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kenny Neal Tracks
Sort by
I Go By Feel
Kenny Neal
I Go By Feel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Go By Feel
Last played on
Funny How Time Slips Away
Kenny Neal
Funny How Time Slips Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funny How Time Slips Away
Last played on
Ain't Gon Let The Blues Die
Kenny Neal
Ain't Gon Let The Blues Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas time In The Country
Kenny Neal
Christmas time In The Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down In The Swamp
Kenny Neal
Down In The Swamp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down In The Swamp
Last played on
Bleeding Heart
Kenny Neal
Bleeding Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bleeding Heart
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kenny Neal
Kenny Neal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist