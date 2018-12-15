Don CherryJazz trumpeter. Born 18 November 1936. Died 19 October 1995
Don Cherry
1936-11-18
Don Cherry Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Eugene Cherry (November 18, 1936 – October 19, 1995) was an American jazz trumpeter. Noted for his long association with saxophonist Ornette Coleman, which began in the late 1950s, Cherry was a pioneer in world fusion music in the 1960s.
Don Cherry Tracks
Teo-Teo-Can
Don Cherry
Brown Rice
Don Cherry
Bamako Love
Don Cherry
Utopia & Visions
Don Cherry
Rappin' Recipe
Don Cherry
Interview
Don Cherry
Rhythm 58 1/4
Don Cherry
Music, Wisdom, Love (feat. Karl Berger)
Don Cherry
Brilliant Action
Don Cherry
Brown Rice
Don Cherry
I've Grown Accustomed To Your Face
Don Cherry
Lonely Woman
Billy Higgins, Don Cherry, Charlie Haden & Ornette Coleman
Moving Pictures For The Ear
Don Cherry
Evidence
Steve Lacy
The Blessing
Don Cherry
The Thing
Don Cherry
Free Jazz
Ed Blackwell
Tomorrow is the Question
Don Cherry
The Sphinx
Ornette Coleman
Lonely Woman
Ornette Coleman & Ornette Coleman
Degi-Degi
Don Cherry
Hope
Don Cherry
