Andrzej Gromala (born 14 December 1978 in Kraków), better known by his stage name Gromee, is a Polish DJ, record producer, remixer and owner of Kingztown Music. In 2016 he signed a record deal with Sony Music. At the Eska Music Awards 2017 he won the award for Best DJ/Producer.

He won the Polish national final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. Together with Swedish singer Lukas Meijer, he represented his home country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon with the song "Light Me Up".

As a producer, he collaborates with the world's biggest studios. His solo project has already included e.g. Andreas Moe, known for being part of Tiesto's or Hardwell's tracks. He has performed at numerous music festivals, sharing the stage with artists such as Steve Aoki, Deorro, Eric Clapton, Jessie Ware and Sting. In April 2016 Gromee was the support act for Mariah Carey’s first ever Polish concert. His 2016 summer single "Fearless" ruled the Polish music charts, reaching 10th position on the radio and 2nd position on the TV Airplay Chart and earning a Platinum Record award. Next single, "Sprit", recorded together with Mahan Moin, a Swedish vocalist known from Persian Idol, was also an instant hit and his first no. 1 on Polish Radio Airplay Chart.