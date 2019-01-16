Lalo SchifrinPianist & composer. Born 21 June 1932
Lalo Schifrin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjrd.jpg
1932-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adf017f5-76d6-4d31-b1b9-a0211675e7c2
Lalo Schifrin Biography (Wikipedia)
Boris Claudio "Lalo" Schifrin (born June 21, 1932) is an Argentine-born American pianist, composer, arranger and conductor. He is best known for his large body of film and TV scores since the 1950s, including the "Theme from Mission: Impossible", Bullitt and Enter the Dragon. He has received five Grammy Awards and six Oscar nominations. Associated with the jazz music genre, Schifrin is also noted for his collaborations with Clint Eastwood from the late 1960s to the 1980s, particularly the Dirty Harry films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lalo Schifrin Performances & Interviews
Lalo Schifrin Tracks
Sort by
Black Widow
Lalo Schifrin
Black Widow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Black Widow
Last played on
Theme from Mission: Impossible
Lalo Schifrin
Theme from Mission: Impossible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Theme from Mission: Impossible
Last played on
The Eagle Has Landed - Main Title
Lalo Schifrin
The Eagle Has Landed - Main Title
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
The Eagle Has Landed - Main Title
Last played on
Bullitt (Main Title)
Lalo Schifrin
Bullitt (Main Title)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Bullitt (Main Title)
Last played on
Bullitt
Lalo Schifrin
Bullitt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Bullitt
Last played on
Mission Impossible
Lalo Schifrin
Mission Impossible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Charley Varrick
Lalo Schifrin
Charley Varrick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Charley Varrick
Last played on
Mission: Impossible - Main Theme
Lalo Schifrin
Mission: Impossible - Main Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Mission: Impossible - Main Theme
Last played on
Mission: Impossible (TV series) - Main Theme
Lalo Schifrin
Mission: Impossible (TV series) - Main Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Mission: Impossible (TV series) - Main Theme
Last played on
Mission Impossible (Main Theme)
Lalo Schifrin
Mission Impossible (Main Theme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Mission Impossible (Main Theme)
Last played on
The Amytiville Horror
Lalo Schifrin
The Amytiville Horror
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
The Amytiville Horror
Last played on
Theme From Enter The Dragon
Lalo Schifrin
Theme From Enter The Dragon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Theme From Enter The Dragon
Last played on
Dirty Harry Main Theme
Lalo Schifrin
Dirty Harry Main Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Dirty Harry Main Theme
Last played on
Danube Incident
Lalo Schifrin
Danube Incident
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Danube Incident
Last played on
Magnum Force Theme
Lalo Schifrin
Magnum Force Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Magnum Force Theme
Last played on
Dirty Harry's Creed
Lalo Schifrin
Dirty Harry's Creed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Dirty Harry's Creed
Last played on
Theme From Bullit
Lalo Schifrin
Theme From Bullit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Theme From Bullit
Last played on
Jim On The Move
Lalo Schifrin
Jim On The Move
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Jim On The Move
Last played on
Towering Toccata
Lalo Schifrin
Towering Toccata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Towering Toccata
Last played on
Burning Bridges
Lalo Schifrin
Burning Bridges
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Burning Bridges
Last played on
Lalo schifrin
Scorpios Theme
Lalo schifrin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lalo schifrin
Performer
Last played on
Samba De Uma Nota So
Lalo Schifrin
Samba De Uma Nota So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Samba De Uma Nota So
Last played on
Roller Coaster
Lalo Schifrin
Roller Coaster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Roller Coaster
Last played on
The Eagle Has Landed
Lalo Schifrin
The Eagle Has Landed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
The Eagle Has Landed
Last played on
Mission: Impossible III (2006): Schifrin and Variations
Michael Giacchino
Mission: Impossible III (2006): Schifrin and Variations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Mission: Impossible III (2006): Schifrin and Variations
Last played on
Dirty Harry
Lalo Schifrin
Dirty Harry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Dirty Harry
Last played on
Cool Hand Luke (1967) - Egg Eating Contest
Lalo Schifrin
Cool Hand Luke (1967) - Egg Eating Contest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Cool Hand Luke (1967) - Egg Eating Contest
Orchestra
Last played on
THX1138 End titles
Lalo Schifrin
THX1138 End titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
THX1138 End titles
Last played on
Bullitt Theme
Lalo Schifrin
Bullitt Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrd.jpglink
Bullitt Theme
Last played on
Lalo Schifrin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist