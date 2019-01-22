Neu!Formed 1971. Disbanded 1975
Neu!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03frskx.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adec1fc3-83c1-48f7-9e49-8347ac6d40b0
Neu! Biography (Wikipedia)
Neu! (styled as NEU! in block capitals, German: New!,) was a German krautrock band formed in Düsseldorf in 1971 by Klaus Dinger and Michael Rother, after their split from Kraftwerk. The group's albums were produced by Conny Plank, who has been regarded as the group's "hidden member". Though Neu! had minimal commercial success during its existence, the band is retrospectively considered one of the founders of krautrock and a significant influence on a variety of subsequent rock, post-punk, and electronic music artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neu! Tracks
Sort by
Isi
Neu!
Isi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
Isi
Last played on
Hallogallo
Neu!
Hallogallo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
Hallogallo
Last played on
After Eight
Neu!
After Eight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
After Eight
Last played on
Neuschnee
Neu!
Neuschnee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
Neuschnee
Last played on
Super
Neu!
Super
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
Super
Last played on
Seeland
Neu!
Seeland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
Seeland
Last played on
Hero
Neu!
Hero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
Hero
Last played on
E-Musik
Neu!
E-Musik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
E-Musik
Last played on
Nueschnee
Neu!
Nueschnee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
Nueschnee
Last played on
Fur Immer (Forever)
Neu!
Fur Immer (Forever)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
Fur Immer (Forever)
Last played on
Lila Engel
Neu!
Lila Engel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xs942.jpglink
Lila Engel
Last played on
Danzing
Neu!
Danzing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
Danzing
Last played on
Super 16
Neu!
Super 16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frskx.jpglink
Super 16
Last played on
Playlists featuring Neu!
Neu! Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist