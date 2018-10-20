Krešimir BaranovićBorn 25 August 1894. Died 17 September 1975
Krešimir Baranović
1894-08-25
Krešimir Baranović Biography (Wikipedia)
Krešimir Baranović (25 July 1894, Šibenik, Croatia – 17 September 1975, Belgrade, Serbia) was a Croatian composer and conductor. He was director and conductor of the Zagreb Opera, Belgrade Opera and professor at the Belgrade Music Academy. In the spirit of a kind of Slavic expressionism, also seen in the works of Janáček and some of the 19th century Russian masters, Baranović was better than any other Croatian composer of his time in overcoming the discrepancy between the national and the universal to be seen in Croatian interwar music.
Licitarsko srce (Gingerbread Heart) - Suite from the Ballet
