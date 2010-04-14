Royworld are a British pop rock band formed in 2006, when songwriting brothers Rod and Crispin Futrille stuck up an advertisement on the college notice board. Robert Parkin and Timmy Miles met at St. Aidan's & St. John Fisher Associated Sixth Form in Harrogate, where their journey together began. The two duos came together after the advert was answered by Gerry Morgan and Tim Miles. Miles's friend, Rob Parkin, then completed the line-up.

Soon after forming they began to play gigs around London at venues including Dublin Castle, The Barfly and The Hope And Anchor. They had managed to attract the attention of several record labels, including Fierce Panda Records, who released their single "Elasticity" via their Club Fandango imprint in December 2007 and Virgin Records to whom they would eventually sign.

Their first single on Virgin Records, "Dust," was released on 19 May 2008, and reached No. 29 in the UK Singles Chart. Their debut album was released 2 June 2008 and was produced by Andy Green. Royworld's debut album was recorded at Helioscentric Studios in Rye, and was mixed by Mark 'Spike' Stent in Los Angeles. Royworld supported We Are Scientists on four dates of their April UK tour, and supported Gullemots on their second UK tour. In March 2008 Royworld completed a library tour of the UK, putting on acoustic gigs many of which were free. They completed the tour at Westminster Reference Library featuring a live string quartet, which they went on to use again at Brighton's Great Escape festival.