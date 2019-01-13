Charlie DrakeBorn 19 June 1925. Died 23 December 2006
Charlie Drake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3fh.jpg
1925-06-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adebd47c-c1c7-4b2d-b1ce-105005f3fdb1
Charlie Drake Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Edward Springall (19 June 1925 – 23 December 2006), known professionally as Charlie Drake, was an English comedian, actor, writer and singer.
With his small stature (5' 1"/155 cm tall), curly red hair and liking for slapstick, he was a popular comedian with children in his early years, becoming nationally known for his "Hello, my darlings!" catchphrase.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Drake Tracks
Sort by
My Boomerang Won't Come Back
Charlie Drake
My Boomerang Won't Come Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
My Boomerang Won't Come Back
Last played on
Mr Custer
Charlie Drake
Mr Custer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
Mr Custer
Last played on
Old Mr Shadow
Charlie Drake
Old Mr Shadow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
Old Mr Shadow
Last played on
Splish Splash
Charlie Drake
Splish Splash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
Splish Splash
Last played on
Volare
Charlie Drake
Volare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
Volare
Last played on
Hello My Darlings
Charlie Drake
Hello My Darlings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
Hello My Darlings
Last played on
You Never Know
Charlie Drake
You Never Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
You Never Know
Last played on
Tanglefoot
Charlie Drake
Tanglefoot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
Tanglefoot
Last played on
Who is Sylvia
Charlie Drake
Who is Sylvia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
Who is Sylvia
Last played on
Toffee And Tears
Charlie Drake
Toffee And Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
Toffee And Tears
Last played on
Working Man
Charlie Drake
Working Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
Working Man
Last played on
I'm Only A Working Man
Charlie Drake
I'm Only A Working Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
I'm Only A Working Man
Last played on
I Can Cry Can't I
Charlie Drake
I Can Cry Can't I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
I Can Cry Can't I
Last played on
The Worker
Charlie Drake
The Worker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
The Worker
Last played on
The Working Man
Charlie Drake
The Working Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
The Working Man
Last played on
Mr Custer (conducted by Ron Goodwin)
Charlie Drake
Mr Custer (conducted by Ron Goodwin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fh.jpglink
Mr Custer (conducted by Ron Goodwin)
Last played on
Charlie Drake Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist