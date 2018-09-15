Del PalmerBorn 3 November 1952
Del Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adea9d79-7a39-4aa0-b7ba-3da27e7be441
Del Palmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Peter "Del" Palmer (born 3 November 1952) is an English singer, songwriter, bass guitarist and sound engineer, best known for his work with Kate Bush, with whom he also had a long-term relationship between the late 1970s and early 1990s. He released his first solo studio album titled Leap of Faith in 2007, followed by Gift in 2010. His third solo album, Point of Safe Return, was released on 6 March 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Del Palmer Tracks
Sort by
There Goes a Tenner
Kate Bush
There Goes a Tenner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqptv.jpglink
There Goes a Tenner
Last played on
Blow Away (For Bill)
Kate Bush
Blow Away (For Bill)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqptv.jpglink
Blow Away (For Bill)
Last played on
Del Palmer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Which legendary jazz singer once called the Pet Shop Boys "you cats" at London's Savoy?!
-
Pet Shop Boys join Mark Radcliffe
-
Pet Shop Boys
-
Glenn Gregory speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant on Always On My Mind being voted the favourite cover ever...
-
The Pet Shop Boys chat to Patrick Kielty
-
The Pet Shop boys catch up with Jo Whiley
-
The Pet Shop Boys join Dave Pearce in the studio
Back to artist