Les BoukakesFormed 1999
Les Boukakes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ade9600e-b3cc-4215-8eb3-3190fded271f
Les Boukakes Biography (Wikipedia)
Les Boukakes is a French rock group formed in 1999. Their music is a mixture of ethnic and cultural sounds across a variety of genres: stirring rock, groove, electronic, raï, and gnawa.
They were nominated for the BBC Awards for World Music 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Les Boukakes Tracks
Sort by
Nari Ya
Les Boukakes
Nari Ya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nari Ya
Last played on
Les Boukakes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist