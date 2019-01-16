In the space of five years since its foundation, the Apollon Musagète Quartet has found acclaim amongst audiences and critics alike, as well with many elite competition juries. The quartet truly established itself after wins at international competitions in Vienna and Florence, plus other awards including First Prize and many Special Prizes at the 57th International Music Competition of the ARD.

After their debut at the Berlin Philharmonie in March 2010, the quartet gave a series of convincing performances as part of the “Rising-Stars” series, having been nominated to appear at the Konzerthaus Vienna as well as the Vienna Musikverein. The quartet won over audiences too in European concert halls such as the Megaron in Athens, Philharmonie Cologne, Citè de la musique Paris, Palais des Beaux Arts Brussels, Konserthuset Stockholm, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, as well as in venues in Luxemburg, Vienna and Barcelona. Numerous

re-invitations and debuts followed, and future plans include appearances in venues including the Wigmore Hall, Carnegie Hall, at the Schubertiade Schwarzenberg, in Munich’s Herkulessaal, the Louvre Paris, Zurich's Tonhalle and at the Lucerne Festival.

Since 2010 the Apollon Musagète Festival has taken place in Goslar with concerts given by renowned guests such as members of the former Alban Berg Quartet. Chamber music partners included musicians such as Angelika Kirchschlager and Martin Fröst. Along with concerts in chamber music cycles such as “Les Grand Interprètes” in Geneva, the Beethoven Cycle of the Philharmonie Berlin, the Esterházy String Quartet Festival, La Folle Journée de Nantes and at the Alte Oper Frankfurt, the Apollon Musagète Quartet has appeared in symphonic cycles and in the present season will present works for string quartet and orchestra with orchestras including the Dohnányi Orchestra Budafok.

The cooperation with living composers has always played an important role for the Apollon Musagète Quartet. Along with the accepted string quartet repertoire, the quartet has had a number of new works dedicated to it, often based on their inspiration - Apollo. They have composed their own work, Multitude for string quartet, for Deutschlandradio Kultur and recorded in Vienna on ORF TV.

Their debut CD for Oehms Classics contains works by Haydn, Brahms and Szymanowski, as well as Rodion Shchedrin’s Lyrische Szenen, recorded in the version for string quartet for the first time. The recording was awarded 'CD of the Month' by Radio Stephansdom Vienna and the 'Pasticcio Prize' by ORF. Their next release, In honour of the jubilee year of the Polish composers Lutosławski, Gorecki and Penderecki, will also be released by Oehms Classics in 2013. The quartet has also worked intensively with the singer Tori Amos, making a vital contribution to her new CD 'Night of Hunters'.