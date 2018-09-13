Reginald GoodallBorn 13 July 1901. Died 5 May 1990
Reginald Goodall
1901-07-13
Reginald Goodall Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Reginald Goodall CBE (13 July 1901 – 5 May 1990) was an English conductor and singing coach noted for his performances of the operas of Richard Wagner and for conducting the premieres of several operas by Benjamin Britten.
Reginald Goodall Tracks
Das Rheingold (Prelude)
Richard Wagner
Das Rheingold [Part 1 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Richard Wagner
Liebestod (Tristan and Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde - opera in 3 acts
Richard Wagner
Komm, komm, holder Knabe! (Parsifal, Act II)
Richard Wagner
SIEGFRIED - Hoho! Hoho!
Richard Wagner
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 27
1987-08-09T11:19:46
9
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 27
Proms 1970: Prom 19
1970-08-06T11:19:46
6
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 19
Proms 1969: Prom 42
1969-09-03T11:19:46
3
Sep
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 42
Proms 1961: Prom 27
1961-08-22T11:19:46
22
Aug
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 27
