Ryan Paris, born Fabio Roscioli (March 12, 1953) is an Italian musician and actor who gained international popularity in 1983 for the worldwide hit single "Dolce Vita", written and produced by Pierluigi Giombini.

"Dolce Vita" was released in the United Kingdom on the Carrere Records label, distributed by RCA and spent ten weeks in the UK Singles Chart, peaking at Number 5. The record peaked at Number 1 in France, Belgium, Holland, Denmark, Norway, Spain and peaked at Number 3 in Germany. Ryan Paris continued to release records in the mid-1980s and 1990s. In 2010 he made a comeback with a new song, "I Wanna Love You Once Again", which he wrote and composed, with production by Eddy Mi Ami. At the end of that year, Paris co-produced a remix of "Dolce Vita" which peaked at number 54 in the official French club chart.

In 2013 the new song "Sensation of Love", written and produced by Paris, was released as a single by Bulgarian artist Miroslav Kostadinov, peaking at number 15 in the official Bulgarian CD Chart. A new version of the song, with a more 1980s vibe, co-produced by Paris together with Eddy Mi Ami and sung in a duet with Valerie Flor, was released in March 2014.