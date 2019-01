Monsieur Doumani is a three-piece Cypriot band formed in Nicosia in 2011, nominated for "Best Group" in the Songlines Music Awards 2016. Monsieur Doumani have performed in major festivals and venues in Europe, including WOMAD Charlton Park 2014, Konzerthaus, Vienna, Rudolstadt-Festival, FMM Sines Festival Músicas do Mundo etc.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia