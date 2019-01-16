Alessandro Lindblad (Born 7 July 1991), commonly known by his stage name Alesso, is a Swedish DJ and record producer. Alesso is managed by John Shahidi of Shots Studios.

He has worked with numerous artists, including Tove Lo, Theo Hutchcraft, Ryan Tedder, Hailee Steinfeld, Calvin Harris, Usher, David Guetta and Sebastian Ingrosso. He has performed at numerous music festivals, including Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Creamfields, and Tomorrowland. In 2012, MTV named Alesso one of the "EDM Rookies to Watch", and Madonna, who invited him to open select dates on her MDNA Tour, called Alesso "the next big thing in dance music."

He was ranked 13th on DJ Magazine's 2015 list of the top 100 DJs and number 20th in year 2016 on DJ Magazine among the list of Top 100 DJs in the world. His debut full-length album Forever was released on 22 May 2015 by Def Jam Recordings.