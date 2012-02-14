Moira Lambert is a British singer and recording artist.

She has collaborated with Saint Etienne on the Neil Young cover "Only Love Can Break Your Heart" (which went Top 40 in the UK and to No 1 in the US Hot Dance charts).

Moira began singing, playing acoustic guitar and song-writing as a child in Africa, largely influenced by the Celtic folk songs her parents taught her. While at school in the UK she became a fan of the British indie scene, enjoying acts like The Smiths and The Cure, later exploring vintage records by artists like Sandy Denny, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell. She is also a fan of avant-garde cinema.

Lambert has studied at the Conservatory of Music, playing in coffee bars and worked with Spanish cellist, pianist and composer Dan Anies, who co-wrote two of the songs on Moira’s first solo album 'Coming Up Roses' (released October 2006).

Polygram gave her a publishing deal and UK independent label Big Cat Records signed Moira as a teenager. She stayed there, touring the UK with Lush and Slowdive and Europe with label mates Jeff Buckley and Heather Nova (whose first recording Moira contributed backing vocals to) until the label was bought out by V2 records in 1996.