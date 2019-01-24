Ava MaxBorn 16 February 1994
Ava Max
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994-02-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/add5f522-25df-41c4-815e-0ca9f60b83e4
Ava Max Biography (Wikipedia)
Amanda Ava Koci (born February 16, 1993), known professionally as Ava Max, is an Albanian-American singer and songwriter. She is best known for her single "Sweet but Psycho", which reached number one in Germany, the United Kingdom and several other countries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ava Max Tracks
Sort by
Sweet But Psycho
Ava Max
Sweet But Psycho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06szvyk.jpglink
Sweet But Psycho
Last played on
Sweet but Psycho
Ava Max
Sweet but Psycho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet but Psycho
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ava Max
Back to artist