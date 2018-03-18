Les Brown and His Band of RenownFormed 1938
Les Brown and His Band of Renown
1938
The Vodka Boat Song
Hall Of The Swingin' Kings
Swingin' Down The Lane
Aren't You Glad You're You
Aren't You Glad You're You
Let's Get Away From It All
Let's Get Away From It All
The Nutcracker Suite
The Nutcracker Suite
Sentimental Journey
Sentimental Journey
Begin the Beguine
Begin the Beguine
Youre The Cream In My Coffee
I've got my love to keep me warm
I've got my love to keep me warm
Liszt Les
Liszt Les
Bizet Has His Day
Sentimental Journey
Sentimental Journey
I Remember You
Mister Sandman
Mister Sandman
Celery Stalks at Midnight
Celery Stalks at Midnight
I want to hold your hand
I want to hold your hand
Invitation
Invitation
String of pearls
Baby Elephant Walk
Doctor, Lawyer, Indian Chief
Doctor, Lawyer, Indian Chief
Girl Of My Dreams
Girl Of My Dreams
Ramona
Ramona
Let It Snow
Let It Snow
Joltin' Joe Dimaggio
Joltin' Joe Dimaggio
This Nearly Was Mine
Younger Than Springtime
Pizza Boy
Pizza Boy
King Phillip Stomp
The Bossa India
A Foggy Day
A Foggy Day
The Continental
Pink Coats
Pink Coats
Leap Frog
Leap Frog
Midnight Sun
Midnight Sun
How Now Brown Cow
Slaughter on 10th Avenue
