Harry Secombe Born 8 September 1921. Died 11 April 2001
Harry Secombe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmjm.jpg
1921-09-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adcfccd9-30fa-449b-a4bb-4c1e3312912c
Harry Secombe Biography
Sir Harry Donald Secombe, CBE (8 September 1921 – 11 April 2001) was a Welsh comedian, actor and singer. Secombe was a member of the British radio comedy programme The Goon Show (1951–60), playing many characters, but most notably, Neddie Seagoon. An accomplished tenor, he also appeared in musicals and films – notably as Mr Bumble in Oliver! (1968) – and, in his later years, was a presenter of television shows incorporating hymns and other devotional songs.
Harry Secombe Tracks
How Great Thou Art
Harry Secombe
How Great Thou Art
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
How Great Thou Art
Last played on
If I Ruled The World
Harry Secombe
If I Ruled The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
If I Ruled The World
Last played on
That's What I'd Like For Christmas
Harry Secombe
That's What I'd Like For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
That's What I'd Like For Christmas
Performer
Last played on
This Is My Song
Harry Secombe
This Is My Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
This Is My Song
Last played on
If I Ruled The World
Harry Secombe
If I Ruled The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
If I Ruled The World
Performer
Last played on
Bless This House
Harry Secombe
Bless This House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
Bless This House
Last played on
Onward Christian Soldiers
Harry Secombe
Onward Christian Soldiers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
Onward Christian Soldiers
Last played on
Take Me to Your Heart Again
Harry Secombe
Take Me to Your Heart Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
Take Me to Your Heart Again
Last played on
Boy For Sale
Harry Secombe
Boy For Sale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
Boy For Sale
Last played on
I'll Walk With God
Harry Secombe
I'll Walk With God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
I'll Walk With God
Last played on
The Lost Chord
Harry Secombe
The Lost Chord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
The Lost Chord
Last played on
IMPOSSIBLE DREAM
Harry Secombe
IMPOSSIBLE DREAM
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
IMPOSSIBLE DREAM
Last played on
We'll Keep A Welcome
Harry Secombe
We'll Keep A Welcome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
We'll Keep A Welcome
Last played on
Funiculi Funicula
Luigi Denza
Funiculi Funicula
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
Funiculi Funicula
Last played on
The Ying Tong Song
Harry Secombe
The Ying Tong Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
The Ying Tong Song
Last played on
Food, Glorious Food!
Mark Lester
Food, Glorious Food!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
Food, Glorious Food!
Last played on
Jesu Joy Of Man's Desiring
Harry Secombe
Jesu Joy Of Man's Desiring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
Jesu Joy Of Man's Desiring
Last played on
God Be In My Head
Harry Secombe
God Be In My Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
God Be In My Head
Last played on
Sir Harry Secombe -This Is My Song
Harry Secombe
Sir Harry Secombe -This Is My Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
Sir Harry Secombe -This Is My Song
Last played on
The Holy City
Harry Secombe
The Holy City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjm.jpglink
The Holy City
Last played on
