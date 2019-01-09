Symphony Nova ScotiaFormed 1983
Symphony Nova Scotia

1983

Symphony Nova Scotia Biography (Wikipedia)
Symphony Nova Scotia is a professional orchestra based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Their primary recital space is at the Dalhousie Arts Centre's Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.
Symphony Nova Scotia Tracks
Excursion Ballet Suite
Jean Coulthard

Dream Pantomime from Hansel and Gretel
Engelbert Humperdinck

Moonbeams - a serenade from the 1906 operetta 'The Red Mill'
Victor Herbert

Irmelin (prelude)
Frederick Delius

Bicycle Parade; The Departure (Excursion)
Jean Coulthard

On hearing the first cuckoo in spring for orchestra (RT.6.19) (1911/12)
Frederick Delius

Overture from Hansel and Gretel
Engelbert Humperdinck, Symphony Nova Scotia & Georg Tintner

North American square dance - suite for orchestra
Arthur Benjamin

Violin Concerto (1916)
Frederick Delius

Four Minuets for orchestra (K.601)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Three Marches (K.408)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Valse Lente
Franz Schreker

Divertimento for Strings (1948, rev. 1954)
Oskar Morawetz

Colonial Song
Percy Grainger

Serenade for string orchestra (Op.46)
Hans Gál

The Gum-suckers' March (from In a Nutshell Suite)
Percy Grainger

Intermezzo [from 'Fennimore and Gerda']
Frederick Delius

