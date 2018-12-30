Michael KamenBorn 15 April 1948. Died 18 November 2003
Michael Kamen
Michael Kamen Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Arnold Kamen (April 15, 1948 – November 18, 2003) was an American composer (especially of film scores), orchestral arranger, orchestral conductor, songwriter, and session musician.
Quintet
Ensemble
Last played on
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) - Sir Guy of Gisborne And The Escape
Last played on
Band of Brothers - main theme
Last played on
Main Theme from Robin Hood Prince of Thieves
Last played on
Ode to Joy
Last played on
The Krays (1990) - Shall I Tell You My Dream
Orchestra
Last played on
Band of Brothers
Last played on
HIGHLANDER (1986): The Highlander Theme
Last played on
Harry Tuttle Song
Last played on
BRAZIL (1985): Central Services/The Office
Last played on
Finale (from Saxophone Concerto)
Amy Dickson
Last played on
Bachianos Brazil Samba
Last played on
The Dead Zone: Main Theme (feat. Nic Raine & Michael Kamen)
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Last played on
Icicle (feat. Unknown)
Last played on
Maid Marian At The Waterfall
Last played on
main theme from Band of Brothers
Band Of Brothers Suite 1
Last played on
Jill Brazil/Power Station
Last played on
