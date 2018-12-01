Stan TraceyBorn 30 December 1926. Died 6 December 2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjqx.jpg
Stanley William Tracey CBE (30 December 1926 – 6 December 2013) was a British jazz pianist and composer, whose most important influences were Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk. Tracey's best known recording is the 1965 album Jazz Suite Inspired by Dylan Thomas's "Under Milk Wood", which is based on the BBC radio drama Under Milk Wood, by Dylan Thomas.
A Rose Without A Thorn
Whisper Not
Well You Needn't
Afro-Charlie Meets The White Rabbitt
Alice In Jazzland - Suite
Stranger On The Shore
Starless and Bible Black
Moon Cake
Mainframe
Cockle Row
Starless and Bible Black
Afro-Charlie Meets The White Rabbit
Misterioso
Penpals
Caravan
Well You Needn't
Under Milk Wood
Mad about the boy
This Nearly Was Mine
Willow Weep For Me
I love Paris
Little Klunk
For All We Know
Misterioso
Pannonica
Devils Acre
In a Sentimental Mood
Boo Bah
Sonny Boy
Love With Variations
Stompin' at the Savoy
Round Midnight
Rapandas
Starless And Bible Black
Little Rootie Tootie
Ballad For Loos
I Lost My Step In Nantucket
Llareggub
Under Milk Wood - suite
Under Milk Wood (7th mvt)
They Can't Take That Away From Me
