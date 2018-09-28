Akiko SuwanaiBorn 7 February 1972
Akiko Suwanai Biography (Wikipedia)
Akiko Suwanai (諏訪内 晶子 Suwanai Akiko, born February 7, 1972) is a Japanese classical violinist.
At the age of 18, she became the youngest winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 1990. In addition, she was awarded second prize in the Paganini Competition and Queen Elisabeth Competition in 1989 and is a laureate of the Music Competition of Japan.
She has studied with Toshiya Eto at the Toho Gakuen School of Music, with Dorothy DeLay and Cho-Liang Lin at the Juilliard School of Music while at Columbia University, and with Uwe-Martin Haiberg at the Universität der Künste Berlin.
She currently plays the 1714 Dolphin Stradivarius, which is on loan from the Nippon Music Foundation.
Akiko Suwanai Tracks
Concert fantasy on 'Carmen'
Pablo de Sarasate
Last played on
Zigeunerweisen, Op 20
Pablo de Sarasate
Last played on
Mazurek in E minor, Op 49 arr for violin and orchestra (feat. Budapest Festival Orchestra, Iván Fischer & Akiko Suwanai)
Antonín Dvořák
Last played on
Mazurek, Op 49
Akiko Suwanai
Last played on
Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D major Op.35
Akiko Suwanai
Last played on
Past BBC Events
St David's Hall 2015-16: Mozart Requiem
St David's Hall, Cardiff
22 Jan 2016
22
Jan
2016
St David's Hall 2015-16: Mozart Requiem
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2009: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
24 Jul 2009
24
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
27 Aug 2008
27
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
