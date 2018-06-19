Al AlbertsBorn 10 August 1922. Died 27 November 2009
Al Alberts Biography
Al Alberts (born Al Albertini, August 10, 1922 – November 27, 2009) was an American popular singer and composer.
Stranger In Paradise
The Four Aces
Stranger In Paradise
Stranger In Paradise
Last played on
Love Is A Many Splendored Thing (feat. Al Alberts)
The Four Aces
Love Is A Many Splendored Thing (feat. Al Alberts)
Mister Sandman
Al Alberts
Mister Sandman
Mister Sandman
Last played on
