Francesco Barsanti (1690–1775) was an Italian flautist, oboist and composer. He was born in 1690 in the Tuscan city of Lucca, but spent most of his life in London and Edinburgh.
Concerto Grosso in D, Op.3 No.5
Scots Airs (The broom of Cowdenknowes / Pinkie House)
Recorder Sonata No 5 in F major, Op 1
Logan Water
The Birks of Invermay
Logan Water
Sonata in C major, Adagio and Allegro
Sonata in C major Op.1'2
A Collection of old Scots tunes: Johnnie Faa
A Collection of old Scots tunes
A Collection of old Scots tunes for fl/ob/vn & bc
Johnnie Faa
