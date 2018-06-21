Paul Thomas Saunders
Paul Thomas Saunders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adc1f673-6df1-482b-a439-0e70168478b5
Paul Thomas Saunders Tracks
Sort by
Holding on for Love
Paul Thomas Saunders
Holding on for Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holding on for Love
Last played on
The Death of a Sports Personality
Paul Thomas Saunders
The Death of a Sports Personality
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa Muertes Lightning and Flare
Paul Thomas Saunders
Santa Muertes Lightning and Flare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Trail Remains Unseen
Paul Thomas Saunders
The Trail Remains Unseen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Trail Remains Unseen
Last played on
Good Women
Paul Thomas Saunders
Good Women
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Women
Last played on
Wreckheads And The Female Form
Paul Thomas Saunders
Wreckheads And The Female Form
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wreckheads And The Female Form
Last played on
Descartes Highlands
Paul Thomas Saunders
Descartes Highlands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Descartes Highlands
Last played on
A Lunar Veterans Guide To Re-Entry
Paul Thomas Saunders
A Lunar Veterans Guide To Re-Entry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Lunar Veterans Guide To Re-Entry
Last played on
A Lunatic's Guide
Paul Thomas Saunders
A Lunatic's Guide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Lunatic's Guide
Last played on
Appointment in Samarra
Paul Thomas Saunders
Appointment in Samarra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have Yourself A Very Merry Christmas
Paul Thomas Saunders
Have Yourself A Very Merry Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Carousel Display You & I
Paul Thomas Saunders
Let The Carousel Display You & I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Carousel Display You & I
Last played on
Joanna
Paul Thomas Saunders
Joanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joanna
Last played on
Good Times Rags & Requiems
Paul Thomas Saunders
Good Times Rags & Requiems
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fruit Of The Poisonous Tree
Paul Thomas Saunders
Fruit Of The Poisonous Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getting Loose With The Obtuse
Paul Thomas Saunders
Getting Loose With The Obtuse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getting Loose With The Obtuse
Last played on
Playlists featuring Paul Thomas Saunders
Paul Thomas Saunders Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist