Ewan Gordon McGregor OBE (born 31 March 1971) is a Scottish actor and director, known internationally for his various film roles, including independent dramas, science-fiction epics, and musicals.

McGregor's first professional role was in 1993, when he won a leading role in the British Channel 4 series Lipstick on Your Collar. Some of his best known roles include heroin addict Mark Renton in the drama films Trainspotting (1996) and T2 Trainspotting (2017), Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy (1999–2005), poet Christian in the musical film Moulin Rouge! (2001), young Edward Bloom in Big Fish (2003), Rodney Copperbottom in Robots (2005), Camerlengo Father Patrick McKenna in Angels and Demons (2009), "the ghost" in Roman Polanski's political thriller The Ghost Writer (2010), Dr. Alfred Jones in the romantic comedy-drama Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011), Lumière in a live-action adaptation of the musical romantic fantasy Beauty and the Beast (2017), and the adult version of the titular character in the fantasy comedy-drama Christopher Robin (2018).