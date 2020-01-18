SecessionFormed 1983. Disbanded 1987
Secession
1983
Secession Biography (Wikipedia)
Secession was a Scottish synthpop band that was active between 1983 and 1987. The original incarnation comprised Peter Thomson (guitar, keyboards, synthesizer and vocals), Jack Ross (guitar, synthesizer and vocals), Jim Ross (bass guitar) and Carole L. Branston (keyboards and vocals). The band used a small pre-programmed drum machine.
