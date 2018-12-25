Ron SexsmithBorn 8 January 1964
Ronald Eldon "Ron" Sexsmith (born 8 January 1964) is a Canadian singer-songwriter from St. Catharines, Ontario. He was the songwriter of the year at the 2002 Juno Awards. He began releasing recordings of his own melancholic pop material in 1985 at age 21, and has since recorded fifteen albums. He was the subject of a 2010 documentary called Love Shines.
- Ron Sexsmith Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nztfr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nztfr.jpg2015-04-12T15:57:00.000ZRon sings two songs acoustically in Sir Terry's live studio, including a surprise coverhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02p09qj
Ron Sexsmith Live in Session
- Ron Sexmith speaks to Tom Robinsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015j670.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015j670.jpg2013-02-24T13:20:00.000ZCanadian singer songwriter Ron Sexsmith speaks to Tom Robinson about his 12th studio album Forever Endeavour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015j672
Ron Sexmith speaks to Tom Robinson
Maybe This Christmas
Wastin' Time
Former Glory
Secret Heart
Believe It When I See It
Dragonfly On Bay Street
Get in Line
This Is Where I Belong
Get In Line - 6 Music Session 07/02/2011
Believe It When I See It - 6 Music session 07/02/2011
Love Shines - 6 Music Session 07/02/2011
Late Bloomer - 6 Music Session 07/02/2011
Tell Me Again
Breakfast Ethereal
Only Trouble Is
God Loves Everyone
Radio
Gold In Them Hills (Remix) (feat. Chris Martin)
