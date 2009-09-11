LoveHateHeroFormed 2005
LoveHateHero
2005
LoveHateHero Biography (Wikipedia)
LoveHateHero was formed in Burbank, California in 2004 by vocalist Pierrick Berube, guitarists Josh Newman and Mark Johnston, bassist Paris Bosserman, and drummer Bryan Ross. They were signed to Ferret Music and released three albums, Just Breathe in May 2005, White Lies in February 2007, and America Underwater in November 2009.
LoveHateHero Tracks
Saints And Sinners
LoveHateHero
Saints And Sinners
Saints And Sinners
